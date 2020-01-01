25th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony
#WeRemember
Do y’all remember in 1921 when white people burned a whole town and killed hundreds of black people in Tulsa Oklahoma because they were prospering and self reliant? #WeRemember
Ralph Rocky Jones
April 17th
Rev. John Thomas "JT" Jones (6/24/1933-4/17/2016) . . . four years ago today became one of the victims of the Murrah Building bombing. As a team leader for the Education and Employment Ministry, which was contracted to help dispose of the rubble, he worked long hours every day for six weeks or so, inhaling the contaminated dust. The last year of his life he was hospitalized eleven times with COPD and/or pneumonia. His lungs were just too scarred to be of any use.
Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
April 19th
#WeRemember the 168 who were killed on this day 25 years ago. Our hope is that looking back on their stories ensures we all know the impact of violence.
Learn the stories of those who were killed at MemorialMuseum.com/those-who-were-killed. ... See MoreSee Less
